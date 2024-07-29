T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.14.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after buying an additional 236,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

