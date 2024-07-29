Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 1.3 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

