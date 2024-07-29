TD Cowen Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $255.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $243.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $221.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.05. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.