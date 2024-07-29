TD Cowen Increases Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target to $70.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $732.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

