Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Technogym Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF opened at $9.84 on Monday. Technogym has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.
About Technogym
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Technogym
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.