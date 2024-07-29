Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 297,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF opened at $9.84 on Monday. Technogym has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

