Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TK. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teekay by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 449,307 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teekay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Teekay by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 66,726 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Up 0.2 %

TK opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 106.38%. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

