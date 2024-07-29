Teladoc Health (TDOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDOC opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,592 shares of company stock valued at $383,854 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

