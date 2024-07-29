Telefónica (TEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Telefónica to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Telefónica to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.68. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -143.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

