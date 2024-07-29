Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,040.13.

NYSE DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $970.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $892.76. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

