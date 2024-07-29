Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $286.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $219.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

