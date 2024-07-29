Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEK opened at $210.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

