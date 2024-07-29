Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $196.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $169.38 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.