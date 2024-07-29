TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TFS Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $49,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $22,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $277,025. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

TFS Financial stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.68. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

