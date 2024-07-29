The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $9.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COUR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at $60,203,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coursera by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

