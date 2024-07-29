The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $91.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.5 %

EW stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.