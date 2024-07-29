The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $415.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $371.82 on Friday. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.23 and a 200-day moving average of $368.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pool will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

