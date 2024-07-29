The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $86.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBIN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Tobam grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

