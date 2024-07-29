The Goldman Sachs Group Raises GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $220.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.25.

GE Vernova Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

