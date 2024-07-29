The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCVPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Siam Cement Public Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCVPY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $6.10.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
