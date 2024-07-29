The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCVPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Siam Cement Public Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCVPY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

