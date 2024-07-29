The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TJX Companies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 818,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 149,678 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 21,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 208,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 353.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 155,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

