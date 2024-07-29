The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toro by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,882,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Toro by 5,261.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $96.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.70.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

