The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Vita Coco worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.23. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COCO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $88,226.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.