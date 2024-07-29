Titan International (TWI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Titan International has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $633.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.85. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

