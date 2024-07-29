Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance
TTNMF opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.18.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
