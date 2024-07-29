Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Cut by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $139.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $140.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

