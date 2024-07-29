Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 370 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gentex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gentex by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after purchasing an additional 893,552 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Down 4.2 %

Gentex stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentex

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.