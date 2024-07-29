Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 881 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after buying an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,136,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $818.85 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $834.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.17.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

