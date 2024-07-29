Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BILL by 10,361.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BILL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BILL Price Performance
NYSE:BILL opened at $52.83 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $127.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL
Insider Activity at BILL
In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.