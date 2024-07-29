Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BILL were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BILL alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BILL by 10,361.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BILL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $52.83 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $127.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.