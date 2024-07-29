Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 692,188 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

