Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,205 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

