Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $96.76 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

