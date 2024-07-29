Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 518,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 54,438 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

