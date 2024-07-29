Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

