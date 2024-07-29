Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $42,289,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,937,000 after acquiring an additional 573,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $293,610.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $293,610.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $92,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,839. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $60.09 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

