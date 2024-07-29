Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.04 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 424.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 148,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

