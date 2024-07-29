Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.29 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,103 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $43.07 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.
Equitable Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
