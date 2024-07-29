Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.29 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,103 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equitable alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $43.07 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.