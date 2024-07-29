Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.48 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $132.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $178.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

