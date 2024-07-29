Toronto Dominion Bank Has $800,000 Stock Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 153,746.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

