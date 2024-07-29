Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $413.80 on Monday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.