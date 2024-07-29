Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,189 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,066,432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Kinross Gold by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

