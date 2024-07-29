Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 585,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,655,000 after buying an additional 63,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $128.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.71. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

