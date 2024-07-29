Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $171.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $171.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

