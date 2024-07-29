Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.