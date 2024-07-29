Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

