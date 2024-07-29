Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,134 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Stock Up 4.1 %

WSO stock opened at $510.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.