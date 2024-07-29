Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,480 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UiPath were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $48,267,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $15,543,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after buying an additional 624,003 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.36 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

