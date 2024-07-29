Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,996 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,097 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 410,182 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $100,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

