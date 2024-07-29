Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 20,062 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $74.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.