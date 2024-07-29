Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,207 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE OC opened at $180.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

