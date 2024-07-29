Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 34,023 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,023 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,344,049 shares of company stock valued at $82,064,392. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $48.02 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group cut their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.51.

View Our Latest Report on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.